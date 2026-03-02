Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $189.51. Approximately 15,712,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,046,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.76.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

