Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $189.51. Approximately 15,712,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,046,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.76.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock is lifting oil prices and boosting integrated energy names like Chevron — premarket moves tied to strikes near the Strait of Hormuz sent crude sharply higher, lifting CVX. CVX Shares Surge in Early Trading as Crude Oil Soars on Middle East Turmoil
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market coverage confirms the energy rally — U.S. and international outlets cite U.S.-Israeli strikes and Strait of Hormuz disruptions as the catalyst sending major oil & gas stocks, including Chevron, toward cycle highs. Chevron’s stock surges toward a record as U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran spark an oil rally
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades increase upside visibility — Citigroup and Bank of America both raised price targets (to $210 and $206) and have buy ratings, adding institutional momentum and frame a higher valuation runway. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Operational upside: industry veteran commentary highlights Chevron’s preferential position to benefit from a Venezuela recovery (discounted heavy crude and restart volumes), which could add long-term supply optionality at attractive economics. EXCLUSIVE: Chevron Has The ‘Clearest Line Of Sight’ In Venezuela Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk is mixed — outlets note higher oil could re-introduce inflationary pressures that complicate broader economic and rates outlooks; for Chevron, higher commodity prices help revenue but could weigh on macro sentiment. As Trump declares inflation tamed, Iran conflict threatens new price pressures
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus sentiment remains mixed — some brokerages still rate CVX a “Hold” on average, reflecting differing views on sustainability of higher margins vs. long-term capex and production trends. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s new CEO omitted Bank of America and Chevron from a “core” list in his shareholder letter — a high-profile omission that could be interpreted as a loss of endorsement from one of the market’s most visible long-term holders. Berkshire Hathaway’s New CEO Omits Bank of America And Chevron In Letter To Shareholders After Warren Buffett’s Exit
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales were reported (~$89M cited), which some investors view unfavorably even though management commentary and analyst views remain supportive; monitor for follow-up filings or explanations. Chevron Stock Analysis: Why Jim Cramer Advises Holding CVX Despite Insider Sales
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
