BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.86. 269,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11,367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

