iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV) Short Interest Up 63.5% in February

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,122 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 3,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF Price Performance

BLCV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF stock. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF (BLCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a narrow portfolio US large-cap value stocks. The fund seeks to maximize total return. BLCV was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

