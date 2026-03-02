Agora (NASDAQ:API) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $4.67 on Friday. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Agora by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 313,175 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $58,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates a Real-Time Engagement (RTE) platform that enables developers to embed voice, video and interactive broadcasting capabilities into mobile and web applications. By providing a suite of software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs), the company delivers low-latency audio and video streaming, real-time messaging and live interactive streaming services. Its platform is designed to support high-quality interactions across various network environments, making it suitable for use cases in social media, online gaming, distance learning, telehealth and enterprise communication.

The company’s core offerings include voice and video calling SDKs, interactive broadcast SDKs for one-to-many streaming, real-time messaging services and data stream APIs for synchronized data exchange.

