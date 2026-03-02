Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Hold

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $248.61.

In related news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bel Fuse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised its EPS forecasts for multiple 2026 quarters and issued a FY2027 estimate, signaling stronger expected earnings growth that could support valuation. Read More.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

