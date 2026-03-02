Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) to Sell

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.14.

Ibotta stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of 226.38 and a beta of -1.22. Ibotta has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $62.74.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter. Ibotta had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ibotta by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ibotta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

