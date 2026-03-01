Sigma Planning Corp Has $17.87 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after acquiring an additional 924,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,059,000 after acquiring an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.