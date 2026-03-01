Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,397,466 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $515.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $460.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.