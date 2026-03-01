Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 354,564 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,953,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.86% of Knowles worth $255,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 890,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 157,547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 577,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 148,805 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 161.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 302,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,292.86. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 9,221 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $257,081.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 298,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,280 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Knowles Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.