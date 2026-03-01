Hut 8 Corp. $HUT Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Hut 8 worth $269,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $3,688,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 48.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. PR Newswire: Vertiv collaboration

Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Yahoo Finance: earnings call summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. AAII: investment comparison

Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply cut EPS estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) and slashed FY2026 to ($0.81) from prior positive forecasts — a material downgrade that increases near‑term earnings risk and may have driven some selling/volatility. MarketBeat: analyst estimate changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HUT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

