WHY Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. WHY has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $210.37 thousand worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WHY has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.35 or 1.00946572 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000001 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $218,642.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.