PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $106.04 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,169.22 or 1.00222113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD was first traded on August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 4,203,341,569 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official message board is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 4,203,341,568.8745552. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99979668 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $124,863,721.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

