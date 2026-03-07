Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 36,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 220,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.96.

About Orex Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.