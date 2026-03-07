iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 86,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 65,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 280,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

