Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,381.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 605,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,372.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $12,377,551.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,965,093 shares of company stock valued at $62,487,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Permian Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.