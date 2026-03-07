Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Anne Rex Sells 2,624 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) VP Anne Rex sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $170,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,697.64. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8%

ANDE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Walnut Level Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

