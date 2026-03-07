Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 153.95% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Research Frontiers’ conference call:

Gauzy's French subsidiaries entered a court-supervised rehabilitation, which has reallocated Gauzy liquidity, reduced access to funds, led to headcount reductions, and delayed some receivable collections and recorded royalties.

Research Frontiers completed an oversubscribed $1.1 million private placement, remains debt-free entering 2026, and says its working capital has been strengthened to execute on growing opportunities despite earlier disruptions.

The automotive pipeline expanded materially — Ferrari and McLaren continue in production, Cadillac's Celestiq introduced SPD in production, Mercedes showcased broad SPD use in a concept, and the company now has four high-volume quotations plus new OEM engagements.

Research Frontiers and its licensee launched an SPD architectural retrofit product with four initial projects; the retrofit installs from inside existing frames (no facade replacement), dramatically expanding the addressable building market.

Technical advances — notably progress on black SPD, new film variants, optical/IR/UV refinements and improved manufacturing yields — are aimed at meeting OEM color and cost preferences to accelerate broader adoption.

Shares of REFR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 48,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,624. Research Frontiers has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Research Frontiers in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Research Frontiers Inc (NASDAQ:REFR) is a materials science company specializing in the development and licensing of its proprietary SPD-Smart™ light control film. This patented Suspended Particle Device technology enables electronic tinting of glass to provide variable light transmission, glare reduction and solar heat management. SPD-Smart films are designed for integration into architectural windows, automotive sunroofs and skylights, as well as aerospace and specialty applications.

The company’s core business model revolves around licensing its SPD technology and supplying the functional film to manufacturing partners.

