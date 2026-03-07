Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth Ravin Sells 52,085 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Ravin sold 52,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $189,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 722,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,132.96. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rimini Street Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. 457,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,446. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional & Insider Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold small blocks of shares on Mar 3 — CEO Seth Ravin (3,080 shares), CMO David Rowe (2,809), CFO Michael Perica (3,140) and other EVPs — each sale worth roughly $8–12k (at ~$3.72). Though the reductions are small percentage-wise (sub-4% for any single insider), clustered insider selling often pressures sentiment and can trigger short-term selling by other holders. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Alert
RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.
Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.
