Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$43.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.67.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.83. 670,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.95. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.04 and a 52 week high of C$60.13. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$471.85 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 42.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total value of C$385,084.20. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

