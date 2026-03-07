Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.25 to C$82.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.91.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$4.07 on Friday, hitting C$66.68. 591,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,252. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$33.62 and a 52 week high of C$82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.