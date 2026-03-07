Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 92.92%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of GWAV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 12,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,608. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Greenwave Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenwave Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

Featured Stories

