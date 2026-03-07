Unity Software (NYSE:U) CFO Jarrod Yahes Sells 6,205 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $130,491.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 728,381 shares in the company, valued at $15,317,852.43. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Jarrod Yahes sold 12,196 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $220,381.72.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 12,117,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273,164. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,647,000 after acquiring an additional 930,293 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 865,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.