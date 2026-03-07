Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) is a professional Italian football club based in Turin, Piedmont. Founded in 1897, the club competes in top-tier domestic competition and UEFA tournaments, positioning itself among Europe’s most successful and widely recognized sporting organizations. Juventus leverages its rich sporting heritage to generate revenue through matchday operations, broadcasting rights, and competitive prize money.

In addition to its on-pitch activities, Juventus operates a comprehensive commercial arm encompassing sponsorship and licensing agreements, merchandise sales, and digital content distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.