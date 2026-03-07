JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for STUB (NYSE:STUB)

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on STUB in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STUB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

STUB Stock Performance

NYSE STUB opened at $8.29 on Thursday. STUB has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STUB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in STUB during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

STUB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

