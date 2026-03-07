BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth $419,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $918,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at $29,399,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,168,000.

NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,272. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.10.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $337.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.92 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.0357 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina’s leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina’s financial sector.

