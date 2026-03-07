Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.1%
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 22.71%.The company had revenue of $64.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.
The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
