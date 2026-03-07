Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.3065 and last traded at $34.4590. 51,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 19,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.4880.

Winpak Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. is a Canada-based packaging company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-performance packaging materials and products for the food, beverage, medical, and consumer goods markets. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company operates through two principal segments: flexible packaging, which includes multi-layer films for pouches, trays, and lidding applications; and rigid containers, comprising aluminum and plastic preformed containers used in dairy, dessert, and prepared food packaging.

The flexible packaging segment offers barrier films designed to protect sensitive contents from moisture, oxygen, and light, while the rigid containers segment delivers a range of pre-formed tubs, cups, and trays tailored to maintain product integrity and extend shelf life.

