Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 29,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,347,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Venus Concept Trading Down 13.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $555,360.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venus Concept Ltd. (NASDAQ: VERO) is a Canada-based medical aesthetic device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally and noninvasive solutions for face and body rejuvenation. The company’s core product portfolio leverages proprietary technologies such as multi-polar radio frequency, pulsed electromagnetic fields and intense pulsed light to offer treatments for skin tightening, body contouring, wrinkle reduction and vascular lesion removal.

Among its flagship offerings are the Venus Legacy platform, which combines radio frequency and electromagnetic pulses for cellulite reduction and circumferential reduction, and the Venus Versa system, a multi-application device for facial revitalization, acne treatment, hair removal and photorejuvenation.

