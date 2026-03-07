Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.7411 and last traded at $13.7411. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 3.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) is a leading multi-asset exchange group headquartered in Singapore, offering capital-raising, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services across equities, fixed income, derivatives and commodities. As the primary bourse in Singapore, the company operates marketplaces for both domestic and international issuers, facilitating access to Asian and global investors. Through its platforms, the exchange supports trading in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), structured products and foreign exchange contracts, with a focus on delivering transparent, efficient and well-regulated markets.

The group’s suite of services extends beyond trading to encompass post-trade infrastructure such as clearing and settlement, central counterparty intermediation and central depository functions.

