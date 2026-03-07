Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 48,400 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $459,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,408,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,877,805. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

LSAK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

LSAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 90.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,419,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,088 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lesaka Technologies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. SEC Ownership Filing

Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. Negative Sentiment: Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. SEC Ownership Filing

Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expands By 24.7%

Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Negative Sentiment: High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. SEC Ownership Filing

High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing small trims: More recent small-scale sales (March 4 — 6,823 shares at $4.65; March 5 — 4,290 shares at $4.59) show the major shareholder continues to trim, which can sap momentum even if dollar amounts are modest. SEC Ownership Filing

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

