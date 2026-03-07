Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes $41.66 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 608,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Heavy AI order flow, stronger guidance and product momentum — Analysts and coverage pieces highlight Cisco’s growing AI infrastructure business (AI revenue > $2B in 2025) and FY26 targets for higher recognized revenue and orders, plus Silicon One/G300 chip traction and buybacks that support valuation upside. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Confirmed hyperscaler demand and partnerships — Reports note heavy AI orders, a new Cisco Secure AI Factory in Australia with NVIDIA and SharonAI, and guidance upgrades that validate near-term revenue drivers. These operational signals are the main fundamental reason some investors remain bullish.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend and income appeal — Multiple retirement/dividend-focused articles include NASDAQ dividend names and long-term "set it and forget it" recommendations, supporting demand from income-oriented holders if rates fall. That dynamic could help support the stock over time.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning and market studies — Cisco is cited as a leader in email encryption and unified communications market reports, underscoring long-term TAM exposure but not an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — Cisco presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; transcripts provide detail for investors but did not introduce a surprise that would flip sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty / market rotation — Broader market factors (regional tensions, shifting bond yields/rate expectations, and profit-taking after YTD gains) are likely weighing on the stock today despite company positives; one article notes regional risks that could affect U.S. investment flows.

Negative Sentiment: Mixed commentary and historical caution — Some retail/advice pieces remind investors of past Cisco drawdowns and caution about growth re-rates; these narratives can pressure sentiment during short-term pullbacks.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

