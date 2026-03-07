Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $160.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.