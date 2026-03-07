Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MUR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,933,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after buying an additional 231,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,253,000 after buying an additional 89,382 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,766,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 312,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 118,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,736,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after acquiring an additional 668,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.