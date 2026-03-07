HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.68.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $452.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average is $326.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

