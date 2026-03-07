DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.11 and last traded at $260.11. 665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.44.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.22.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S is a global transport and logistics company offering comprehensive services in road, air and sea freight forwarding. Headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark, the firm provides end-to-end supply chain solutions designed to optimize the movement of goods for customers across industries. Its service portfolio spans full and less-than-truckload (FTL/LTL) road transportation, intermodal solutions, standard and charter air freight, as well as full container load (FCL) and less than container load (LCL) ocean freight.

In addition to freight forwarding, DSV operates a broad contract logistics division that manages warehousing, distribution, inventory management and e-fulfillment services.

