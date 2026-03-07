Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Target stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.