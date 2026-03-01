Cronos Price Tops $0.0750 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $7.31 billion and approximately $10.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,435,587,130 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.