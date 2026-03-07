TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from TriSalus Life Sciences’ conference call:

TriSalus reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $13.2M and full-year revenue of $45.2M (up 60% and 53% YoY) while improving gross margin and materially narrowing adjusted EBITDA loss, and it achieved its 2025 revenue guidance.

Shares of TLSI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.42. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Kotler Kevin acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TriSalus Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company’s pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

