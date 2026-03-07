DA Davidson Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $100.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Thor Industries Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news,

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,262 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,113 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8,322.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

