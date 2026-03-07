Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.79. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.