Barclays Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $89.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PEG opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,472,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,305,000 after purchasing an additional 474,484 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49,584.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Public Service Enterprise Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings and targets — Scotiabank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for PEG (to $4.37 and $4.68 respectively) and set a $92 target, reflecting stronger expected earnings from regulated operations. This signals upward revisions to fundamentals that can support the stock.

Analysts raised earnings and targets — Scotiabank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for PEG (to $4.37 and $4.68 respectively) and set a $92 target, reflecting stronger expected earnings from regulated operations. This signals upward revisions to fundamentals that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades lift sentiment — Evercore upgraded PSEG from in-line to outperform and set a $96 price target, giving the stock a notable upside case that may attract buyers. Finviz

Broker upgrades lift sentiment — Evercore upgraded PSEG from in-line to outperform and set a $96 price target, giving the stock a notable upside case that may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Price-target increases from other shops — Barclays raised its target to $89 while keeping an equal-weight rating, and other brokers have recently raised targets or reaffirmed buys, supporting a consensus near ~$92 that underpins valuation expectations. Tickerreport

Price-target increases from other shops — Barclays raised its target to $89 while keeping an equal-weight rating, and other brokers have recently raised targets or reaffirmed buys, supporting a consensus near ~$92 that underpins valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and shareholder returns — PEG recently reported a modest earnings beat and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (~$4.28–4.40). The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67, improving yield and income appeal for dividend-focused investors.

Fundamentals and shareholder returns — PEG recently reported a modest earnings beat and gave FY2026 EPS guidance (~$4.28–4.40). The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67, improving yield and income appeal for dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows remain large — Vanguard, State Street and others increased stakes in PEG during recent quarters, signaling continued institutional allocation but not an immediate directional catalyst.

Institutional flows remain large — Vanguard, State Street and others increased stakes in PEG during recent quarters, signaling continued institutional allocation but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: High-profile caution from Jim Cramer — On-air, Jim Cramer advised listeners not to buy PEG, a headline that can sway retail sentiment and increase short-term selling pressure. Jim Cramer on PEG

High-profile caution from Jim Cramer — On-air, Jim Cramer advised listeners not to buy PEG, a headline that can sway retail sentiment and increase short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SVP Richard Thigpen sold 4,700 shares (~$390k) in early March; while not massive, insider sales can be viewed negatively by investors focused on insider alignment. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.