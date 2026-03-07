South Dakota Investment Council Invests $671,000 in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. RJA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 239.0% in the third quarter. RJA Asset Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,495,125. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock worth $6,050,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Articles

