LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, with a global footprint across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company develops, manufactures and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics for a broad spectrum of industries. By focusing on high-value, technology-driven products, LANXESS aims to address customers’ performance, safety and sustainability requirements.

The company operates through several core segments, including Advanced Intermediates, which produces bromine and other halogen chemicals; Specialty Additives, offering flame retardants, antioxidants and plasticizers; Engineering Materials, supplying high-performance plastics such as polyamides and polybutylene terephthalate; and Consumer Protection, covering biocides, disinfection and personal care solutions.

