Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Thomasville Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 2.53 $4.90 million $3.78 7.73 Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.38 $44.71 million $6.85 13.87

Thomasville Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thomasville Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thomasville Bancshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thomasville Bancshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

