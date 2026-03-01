Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $205.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,214. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. This represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

