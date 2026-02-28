Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $392.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.56 and its 200 day moving average is $483.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

