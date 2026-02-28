Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $18.02 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,325 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.83% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 552,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.