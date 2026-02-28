Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $60.26 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,255,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.18% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,244,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

