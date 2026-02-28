Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 11.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,781 shares of company stock worth $1,525,804 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE:IONQ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.