Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 11.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY26 guidance — IonQ reported Q4 revenue of $61.9M (≈429% YoY) and raised 2026 revenue guidance to $225–245M, a major growth surprise that sparked the prior session’s rally. IonQ Just Delivered the Quarter That Changes the Quantum Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Large cash cushion and strategic M&A — IonQ’s pro‑forma cash/investments (~$3.3B) plus acquisitions (Vector Atomic, SkyWater) reduce dilution risk and support aggressive growth/defense contracting. IonQ Just Delivered the Quarter That Changes the Quantum Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & defense traction — New deployments (large QKD network in Romania) and inclusion on the MDA SHIELD IDIQ validate demand outside pilots and improve revenue visibility. IonQ Delivers One of the Largest Operational Quantum Key Distribution Networks in Europe
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer context — Comparative analyst pieces (QUBT, RGTI, D‑Wave) provide context on upside vs. rivals but don’t change IonQ’s company‑specific drivers. QUBT vs. IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Offers Greater Upside?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Read management’s comments for color on cadence and margin targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. IonQ Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and mixed broker notes — Several firms cut targets or moved to neutral after Q4 (DA Davidson, JPMorgan), which can cap near‑term upside and feeds headline selling. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On IonQ After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Margins and cash burn remain a concern — Gross margin contracted and management projects a large adjusted loss for 2026, keeping valuation dependent on sustained execution. IonQ Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Negative Sentiment: Post‑rally profit‑taking, analyst caution and an insider sale are pressuring the stock today after the big move — high volume and volatile positioning amplified the pullback. SEC Insider Filing
In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,781 shares of company stock worth $1,525,804 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:IONQ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
