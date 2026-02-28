Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Short Interest Update

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,660 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 29th total of 58,987 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 463,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $50.51 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

